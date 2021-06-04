At Current Prices, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Worth A Patient Look?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the last session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $62.51 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.93%, and 44.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 809.97%. Short interest in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw shorts transact 3.47 Million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.6, implying an increase of 41.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAVA has been trading 77.25% off suggested target high and 17.63% from its likely low.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Cassava Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 6.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.44% of the shares at 29.34% float percentage. In total, 159 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.4 Million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.77 Million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $79.75 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 890,577 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 802.73 Thousand, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $36.08 Million.