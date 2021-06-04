At Current Prices, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Worth A Patient Look?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares stood at 1,167,795 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.86, to imply an increase of 5.31% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The BBW share’s 52-week high remains $19.72, putting it -10.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $288.19 Million, with an average of 2.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information
After registering a 5.31% upside in the last session, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.72 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.94%, and 117.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 318.27%. Short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw shorts transact 716.48 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying a decline of -4.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBW has been trading -4.82% off suggested target high and -4.82% from its likely low.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares are +363.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 190.29% against 16.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.6% this quarter before falling -236.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.1% compared to the previous financial year.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 132% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. insiders hold 12.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.85% of the shares at 64.97% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.55 Million shares (or 9.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.67 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.01 Million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.99 Million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 370,547 shares. This is just over 2.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 200.4 Thousand, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about $1.41 Million.