At Current Prices, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Worth A Patient Look?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares stood at 1,038,657 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $475.43, to imply an increase of 2.29% or $10.63 in intraday trading. The AVGO share’s 52-week high remains $495.14, putting it -4.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $292.41. The company has a valuation of $194.53 Billion, with an average of 1.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVGO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.42.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

After registering a 2.29% upside in the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $478.4 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and 7.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.71%. Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw shorts transact 4.93 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $527.83, implying an increase of 11.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $440 and $585 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVGO has been trading 23.05% off suggested target high and -7.45% from its likely low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadcom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are +14.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 21.44% against 36.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.9% this quarter before jumping 22% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $6.51 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.6 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.69 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.6% annually.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadcom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 14.4, with the share yield ticking at 3.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.59%.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.57% of the shares at 84.57% float percentage. In total, 2165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.89 Million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.03 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.77 Million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.79 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 16,243,696 shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.53 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.39 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $4.99 Billion.