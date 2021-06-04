At $6.31 Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is Worth A Gamble

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares stood at 2,896,803 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.31, to imply a decline of -8.55% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The LIZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -165.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $316.11 Million, with an average of 18.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

After registering a -8.55% downside in the last session, Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.70- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 18.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.75%, and 5.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.63%. Short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lizhi Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares are +180.44% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -185.7% this quarter before falling -1100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $76.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.77 Million and $55.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.6% before jumping 55.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders hold 11.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.01% of the shares at 3.4% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atom Investors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 701.92 Thousand shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 100Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $915Thousand.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 100,000 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $806Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.88 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $126.97 Thousand.