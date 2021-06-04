At $43.26 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is Worth A Gamble

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 2,580,358 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.26, to imply an increase of 4.76% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $100.93, putting it -133.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.5. The company has a valuation of $8.78 Billion, with an average of 4.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 4.76% upside in the latest session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.75 this Friday, May 28, jumping 9.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.6%, and -0.38% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -37.68%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 27.53 Million shares and set a 4.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.72, implying an increase of 77.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading 108.04% off suggested target high and 15.58% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are -33.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.9% against 12.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.6% this quarter before falling -89.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $366.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $386.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $181.29 Million and $209.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102% before jumping 84.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -684.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.82% annually.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.8% of the shares at 98.23% float percentage. In total, 644 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.43 Million shares (or 14.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.26 Million shares, or about 12.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.59 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 7,133,745 shares. This is just over 3.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $431.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.28 Million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $319.52 Million.