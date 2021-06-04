At $30.83 Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is Worth A Gamble

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Koss Corporation (KOSS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

After registering a -24.29% downside in the last session, Koss Corporation (KOSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.92 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 29.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 49.12%, and 65.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 796.22%. Short interest in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw shorts transact 475.69 Million shares and set a 123.56 days time to cover.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -252.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Koss Corporation insiders hold 69.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.5% of the shares at 24.87% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 150.4 Thousand shares (or 1.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 120.25 Thousand shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.7 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Koss Corporation (KOSS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF holds roughly 120,251 shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 115.14 Thousand, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $7.37 Million.