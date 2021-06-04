At $3.53 Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is Worth A Gamble

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 26,661,857 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply an increase of 13.14% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $4.1, putting it -16.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.112. The company has a valuation of $317.54 Million, with an average of 62.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 93.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a 13.14% upside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.10- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 13.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.98%, and -29.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 90.81%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 3.42 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -106.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.