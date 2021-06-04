At $2.97 LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is Worth A Gamble

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares stood at 15,872,254 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.97, to imply an increase of 26.92% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The LPTH share’s 52-week high remains $5.45, putting it -83.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $79.14 Million, with an average of 403.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

After registering a 26.92% upside in the latest session, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.12- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.06%, and 17.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.96%. Short interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw shorts transact 523.24 Million shares and set a 508 days time to cover.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.35 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.11 Million and $8.97 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.7% before jumping 8.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 130.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 25.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.19% of the shares at 41.63% float percentage. In total, 50 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 Million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.55 Million shares, or about 5.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 871,749 shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 789.78 Thousand, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about $2.45 Million.