At $11.84 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) is Worth A Gamble

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s traded shares stood at 1,804,881 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.84, to imply a decline of -2.95% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The MUDS share’s 52-week high remains $18.78, putting it -58.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $468.05 Million, with an average of 3.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MUDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Major holders

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.97% of the shares at 84.97% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 Million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 2Million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.62 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 264,820 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 207.8 Thousand, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about $2.04 Million.