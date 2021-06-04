At $0.79 Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) is Worth A Gamble

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 1,528,878 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decline of -4.23% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -124.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $44.12 Million, with an average of 1.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.887 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 11.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.46%, and 1.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.84%. Short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw shorts transact 67.19 Million shares and set a 17.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 153.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading 153.16% off suggested target high and 153.16% from its likely low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -525.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders hold 16.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.44% of the shares at 108.06% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 140.93 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $140.91 Thousand.