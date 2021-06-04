Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s traded shares stood at 1,055,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply a decline of -2.19% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ASRT share’s 52-week high remains $5.8, putting it -224.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $77.77 Million, with an average of 3.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.9 this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.24%, and -18.5% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.14%. Short interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw shorts transact 1.11 Million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.2, implying an increase of 246.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.2 and $6.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASRT has been trading 246.37% off suggested target high and 246.37% from its likely low.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.62 Million and $34.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.7% before falling -28.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Assertio Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.11% of the shares at 23.66% float percentage. In total, 72 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.98 Million shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with 1.54 Million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.2 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,243,030 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 673.9 Thousand, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about $1.84 Million.