Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Have Surged 11.71% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s traded shares stood at 996,029 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $165.08, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $3.01 in intraday trading. The ADI share’s 52-week high remains $166.32, putting it -0.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.47. The company has a valuation of $61.06 Billion, with an average of 3.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADI a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.62.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

After registering a 1.86% upside in the latest session, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $166.3 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.12%, and 8.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.71%. Short interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw shorts transact 36.91 Million shares and set a 10.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $183.53, implying an increase of 11.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $165 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADI has been trading 21.15% off suggested target high and -0.05% from its likely low.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Analog Devices, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) shares are +15.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 27.7% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.1% this quarter before jumping 17.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.08% annually.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Analog Devices, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.76, with the share yield ticking at 1.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.06%.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

Analog Devices, Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.25% of the shares at 97.57% float percentage. In total, 1494 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31.78 Million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 30.19 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.46 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,434,659 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.4 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.09 Billion.