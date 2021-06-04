American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) up 53.16% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -38.64% – Here’s What to Do Now

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares stood at 871,781 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.73, to imply an increase of 15.47% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The AMSC share’s 52-week high remains $31.78, putting it -115.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.9. The company has a valuation of $422Million, with an average of 218.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 358.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMSC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

After registering a 15.47% upside in the latest session, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.51 this Friday, May 28, jumping 7.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.62%, and -5.96% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -38.64%. Short interest in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw shorts transact 1.14 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27, implying an increase of 83.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMSC has been trading 103.67% off suggested target high and 62.93% from its likely low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Superconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares are -31.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.07% against 26%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.5% this quarter before falling -63.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.14 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -159.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corporation insiders hold 10.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.71% of the shares at 78.66% float percentage. In total, 139 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.9 Million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.86 Million shares, or about 6.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $43.66 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,606,803 shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 700.02 Thousand, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $16.39 Million.