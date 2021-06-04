Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) up 25.02% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 3.61% – Here’s What to Do Now

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s traded shares stood at 4,077,074 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.19, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AMCR share’s 52-week high remains $12.76, putting it -4.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.14. The company has a valuation of $19.11 Billion, with an average of 7.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amcor plc (AMCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMCR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

After registering a 2.14% upside in the latest session, Amcor plc (AMCR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.21 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.65%, and -1.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.61%. Short interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw shorts transact 44.24 Million shares and set a 6.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.82, implying an increase of 5.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $14.73 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMCR has been trading 20.84% off suggested target high and -5.66% from its likely low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amcor plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amcor plc (AMCR) shares are +3.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.06% against 12.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.8% this quarter before jumping 6.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.29 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.14 Billion and $3.12 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.5% before jumping 2.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.66% annually.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc has its next earnings report out on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amcor plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.47, with the share yield ticking at 3.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Amcor plc insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.98% of the shares at 38.06% float percentage. In total, 737 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 107.75 Million shares (or 6.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 84.26 Million shares, or about 5.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $991.75 Million.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amcor plc (AMCR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 31,428,889 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $369.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.1 Million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about $269.75 Million.