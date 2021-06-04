AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares stood at 580,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.34, to imply a decline of -17.92% or -$11.21 in intraday trading. The AMC share’s 52-week high remains $72.62, putting it -41.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $26.35 Billion, with an average of 538.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 124.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give AMC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.96.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.11, implying a decline of -90.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMC has been trading -68.84% off suggested target high and -98.05% from its likely low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are +1137.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.38% against 34.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.2% this quarter before jumping 93.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 94.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.01% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 91.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.37% of the shares at 23.45% float percentage. In total, 306 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.44 Million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $382.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.33 Million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $279.09 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12,443,219 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $127.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.77 Million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $109.99 Million.