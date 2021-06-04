Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s traded shares stood at 825,186 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AGI share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -28.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.02. The company has a valuation of $3.52 Billion, with an average of 1.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the latest session, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.38- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and 8.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.09%. Short interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) saw shorts transact 2.54 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.74, implying an increase of 30.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $16.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGI has been trading 80.78% off suggested target high and -11.11% from its likely low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alamos Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) shares are +2.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50% against 4.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 600% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $167.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $164.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $121Million and $131.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.4% before jumping 25.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 53.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alamos Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.1, with the share yield ticking at 1.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.46%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Alamos Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.4% of the shares at 70.61% float percentage. In total, 342 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.81 Million shares (or 11.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $392.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.37 Million shares, or about 2.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $99.5 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 19,247,455 shares. This is just over 4.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.82 Million, or 4.54% of the shares, all valued at about $139.18 Million.