After This Week’s -9.27% Fall in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), We Just Learned Something New

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares stood at 3,831,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply a decline of -1.44% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NBRV share’s 52-week high remains $11.5, putting it -739.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $48.53 Million, with an average of 29.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBRV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

After registering a -1.44% downside in the last session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.48 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 7.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.27%, and -20.81% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -43.39%. Short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw shorts transact 2.6 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 337.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBRV has been trading 337.96% off suggested target high and 337.96% from its likely low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are -68.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.54% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 74.3% this quarter before jumping 65.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 482.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.84% of the shares at 12.03% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.34 Million shares (or 3.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 425.65 Thousand shares, or about 1.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $706.58 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,126,502 shares. This is just over 3.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 163.16 Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $270.84 Thousand.