After This Week’s 22.87% Gain in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR), We Just Learned Something New

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s traded shares stood at 1,390,298 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.34, to imply an increase of 22.16% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The PYR share’s 52-week high remains $12, putting it -89.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $1.06 Billion, with an average of 162.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 226.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PYR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

After registering a 22.16% upside in the last session, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.98- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 9.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.87%, and 28.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 124.42%. Short interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.6, implying a decline of -90.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.6 and $0.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYR has been trading -90.54% off suggested target high and -90.54% from its likely low.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. insiders hold 46.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.45% of the shares at 0.84% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 211Thousand shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TD Asset Management, Inc with 74.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $507.52 Thousand.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF holds roughly 135,921 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $695.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $141.25 Thousand.