After This Week’s 22.87% Gain in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR), We Just Learned Something New

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s traded shares stood at 1,390,298 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.34, to imply an increase of 22.16% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The PYR share’s 52-week high remains $12, putting it -89.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $1.06 Billion, with an average of 162.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 226.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PYR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information
After registering a 22.16% upside in the last session, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.98- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 9.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.87%, and 28.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 124.42%. Short interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.6, implying a decline of -90.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.6 and $0.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYR has been trading -90.54% off suggested target high and -90.54% from its likely low.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. insiders hold 46.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.45% of the shares at 0.84% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 211Thousand shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TD Asset Management, Inc with 74.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $507.52 Thousand.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF holds roughly 135,921 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $695.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $141.25 Thousand.