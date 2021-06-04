After This Week’s 2.43% Gain in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO), We Just Learned Something New

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares stood at 944,783 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.89, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SHO share’s 52-week high remains $13.74, putting it -6.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7. The company has a valuation of $2.79 Billion, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SHO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the latest session, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.05 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.43%, and -0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.55%. Short interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw shorts transact 5.68 Million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.65, implying a decline of -1.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHO has been trading 16.37% off suggested target high and -22.42% from its likely low.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) shares are +20.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.93% against 2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.8% this quarter before jumping 74.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $91.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $135.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.58 Million and $28.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 303.9% before jumping 368% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -457.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.9% annually.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.17% of the shares at 105.75% float percentage. In total, 306 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.93 Million shares (or 14.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $385.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.24 Million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $289.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 9,632,343 shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.6 Million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about $82.24 Million.