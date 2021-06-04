After This Week’s -2.11% Fall in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), We Just Learned Something New

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 5,533,579 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply a decline of -2.8% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -177.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $441.81 Million, with an average of 7.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LKCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a -2.8% downside in the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.636 this Friday, May 28, jumping 15.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.11%, and -14.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 104.41%. Short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -162% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.09% of the shares at 5.39% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.65 Million shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 328.58 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $427.16 Thousand.