After This Week’s 17.25% Gain in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), We Just Learned Something New

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s traded shares stood at 4,729,202 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.4, to imply an increase of 10.19% or $4.2 in intraday trading. The TRGP share’s 52-week high remains $46.15, putting it -1.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.08. The company has a valuation of $10.36 Billion, with an average of 1.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRGP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) trade information

After registering a 10.19% upside in the latest session, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.15 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.25%, and 28.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.27%. Short interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw shorts transact 3.1 Million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.38, implying a decline of -0.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRGP has been trading 18.94% off suggested target high and -20.7% from its likely low.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Targa Resources Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares are +74.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.53% against 1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.5% this quarter before jumping 93.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.52 Billion and $2.12 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 77.3% before jumping 32.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -405.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TRGP Dividends

Targa Resources Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Targa Resources Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.91%.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s Major holders

Targa Resources Corp. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.55% of the shares at 88.02% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.51 Million shares (or 10.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $746.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.02 Million shares, or about 5.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $413.23 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,451,107 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.57 Million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about $176.97 Million.