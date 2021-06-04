After This Week’s 16.81% Gain in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI), We Just Learned Something New

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares stood at 69,704,202 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.5, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FAMI share’s 52-week high remains $2.47, putting it -394% down since that peak but still an impressive +40% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $94.99 Million, with an average of 23.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FAMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the last session, Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.546 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 8.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.81%, and -4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.24%. Short interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw shorts transact 817.08 Million shares and set a 30.18 days time to cover.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 292.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi, Inc. insiders hold 38.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.26% of the shares at 97.55% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 375.2 Thousand shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $408.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 90.12 Thousand shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $98.23 Thousand.