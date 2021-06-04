After This Week’s -1.71% Fall in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), We Just Learned Something New

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 2,821,551 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.23, to imply a decline of -4.75% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $30.22, putting it -75.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.54. The company has a valuation of $1.57 Billion, with an average of 2.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

After registering a -4.75% downside in the last session, The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.73 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 8.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.71%, and -29.52% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.82%. Short interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) saw shorts transact 15.51 Million shares and set a 6.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.67, implying an increase of 66.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REAL has been trading 103.13% off suggested target high and 16.08% from its likely low.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The RealReal, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) shares are +20.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.51% against 10.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.7% this quarter before falling -7.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.6% annually.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal, Inc. insiders hold 4.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.9% of the shares at 111.38% float percentage. In total, 262 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.1 Million shares (or 12.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $251.1 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.69 Million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $128.8 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3,270,071 shares. This is just over 3.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about $61.1 Million.