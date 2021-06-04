After This Week’s -1.02% Fall in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), We Just Learned Something New

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares stood at 1,100,414 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $324.97, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $7.61 in intraday trading. The LULU share’s 52-week high remains $399.9, putting it -23.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $269.28. The company has a valuation of $43.79 Billion, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LULU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside in the latest session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $330.5 this Friday, May 28, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.02%, and -0.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.69%. Short interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $387.74, implying an increase of 19.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $275 and $450 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LULU has been trading 38.47% off suggested target high and -15.38% from its likely low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lululemon Athletica Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are -15.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.87% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 309.1% this quarter before jumping 36.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $1.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $688.48 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.95% annually.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders hold 4.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.08% of the shares at 92.02% float percentage. In total, 1257 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.77 Million shares (or 15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.72 Million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.03 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 6,158,049 shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.92 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.35 Million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about $1.16 Billion.