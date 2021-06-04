After Surging 5.57% During Past Week, Is ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Still A Buy?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 2,329,727 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.33, to imply an increase of 4.04% or $1.06 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $49.48, putting it -81.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.82. The company has a valuation of $6.89 Billion, with an average of 4.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a 4.04% upside in the latest session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.35 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.57%, and 15.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.28%. Short interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw shorts transact 12.07 Million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.5, implying an increase of 33.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHPT has been trading 68.31% off suggested target high and 2.45% from its likely low.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.