After Surging 4.48% During Past Week, Is Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Still A Buy?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s traded shares stood at 1,807,296 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.2, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $1.52 in intraday trading. The NTR share’s 52-week high remains $64.51, putting it -0.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.56. The company has a valuation of $36.76 Billion, with an average of 2.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside in the latest session, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.50 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.48%, and 10.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.66%. Short interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw shorts transact 3.03 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.45, implying an increase of 3.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTR has been trading 16.82% off suggested target high and -14.33% from its likely low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutrien Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 3.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.82%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Nutrien Ltd. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.35% of the shares at 67.49% float percentage. In total, 827 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31.32 Million shares (or 5.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 21.88 Million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.05 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and First Eagle Global Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 10,086,759 shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $485.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.84 Million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $483.81 Million.