After Surging 29.85% During Past Week, Is Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Still A Buy?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 20,919,055 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.88, to imply a decline of -7.96% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $93.99, putting it -456.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.37. The company has a valuation of $6.65 Billion, with an average of 16.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nikola Corporation (NKLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NKLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a -7.96% downside in the last session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.52 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 13.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.85%, and 53.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.62%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 59.74 Million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.63, implying an increase of 16.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA has been trading 77.73% off suggested target high and -34.83% from its likely low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are -2.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -72.58% against 21.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -81.2% this quarter before falling -75% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20226.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $20Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20Million and $30Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip 0% before jumping 4966.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -66.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.59% annually.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 56.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.77% of the shares at 47.43% float percentage. In total, 307 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.04 Million shares (or 4.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.45 Million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $200.74 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,867,806 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 Million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about $31.22 Million.