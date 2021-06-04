After Surging 14.% During Past Week, Is Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Still A Buy?

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares stood at 10,331,130 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.56, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The AEI share’s 52-week high remains $29.49, putting it -546.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.4. The company has a valuation of $38.81 Million, with an average of 2.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.00- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 8.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.%, and -56.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.75%. Short interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw shorts transact 251.2 Million shares and set a 182.03 days time to cover.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.06% of the shares at 11.57% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.29 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $419.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 32.39 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $374.79 Thousand.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds roughly 15,207 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.94 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.04 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $116.16 Thousand.