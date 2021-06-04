After Sinking -9.26% During Past Week, Is ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Still A Buy?

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares stood at 1,668,646 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.04, to imply a decline of -2.78% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The SOL share’s 52-week high remains $35.77, putting it -344.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $560.78 Million, with an average of 2.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ReneSola Ltd (SOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside in the last session, ReneSola Ltd (SOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.18- this Friday, May 28, jumping 12.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.26%, and -10.27% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -29.66%. Short interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw shorts transact 1.67 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.57, implying an increase of 56.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.2 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOL has been trading 86.57% off suggested target high and 1.99% from its likely low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $20.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.19 Million and $9.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -21.2% before jumping 170.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 125.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

ReneSola Ltd insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.83% of the shares at 35.83% float percentage. In total, 66 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shah Capital Management. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.61 Million shares (or 16.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 5.83 Million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $71.94 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3,844,700 shares. This is just over 5.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $21.13 Million.