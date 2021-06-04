After Sinking -0.23% During Past Week, Is Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Still A Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s traded shares stood at 1,108,102 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $186.24, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $8.37 in intraday trading. The FIVE share’s 52-week high remains $205.28, putting it -10.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $96.61. The company has a valuation of $10.47 Billion, with an average of 736.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 746.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Five Below, Inc. (FIVE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FIVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the latest session, Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $191.2 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and -5.07% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 6.32%. Short interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw shorts transact 3.15 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $227.45, implying an increase of 22.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $162 and $300 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIVE has been trading 61.08% off suggested target high and -13.02% from its likely low.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Five Below, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) shares are +9.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.06% against 16.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.5% this quarter before falling -22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.54% annually.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Five Below, Inc. insiders hold 1.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.78% of the shares at 109.5% float percentage. In total, 581 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5Million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $874.8 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.85 Million shares, or about 8.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $847.84 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,581,361 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $287.84 Million.