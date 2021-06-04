9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Jumped 13.87% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares stood at 4,531,782 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.9. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply an increase of 3.1% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NMTR share’s 52-week high remains $2.26, putting it -69.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $337.02 Million, with an average of 3.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

After registering a 3.1% upside in the latest session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.39 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.69%, and 13.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.74%. Short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw shorts transact 8.81 Million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 238.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMTR has been trading 351.13% off suggested target high and 125.56% from its likely low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 10.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.08% of the shares at 34.63% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.72 Million shares (or 10.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 14.65 Million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.14 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,740,175 shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 Million, or 1.1% of the shares, all valued at about $3.22 Million.