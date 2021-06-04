1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s traded shares stood at 66,059,732 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.56, to imply an increase of 11.3% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The GOED share’s 52-week high remains $17.75, putting it -593.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $15.65 Million, with an average of 34.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) trade information

After registering a 11.3% upside in the last session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.82 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 84.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.74%, and -58.78% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -69.6%. Short interest in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) saw shorts transact 83.7 Million shares and set a 24.84 days time to cover.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -252.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Major holders

1847 Goedeker Inc. insiders hold 3.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.06% of the shares at 0.06% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.13 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.43 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 14.54 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $126.51 Thousand.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 10,291 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.53 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $13.92 Thousand.