Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA): Can A Stock Be Up 0.79% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s traded shares stood at 9,478,311 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.65, to imply a decline of -0.93% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ZNGA share’s 52-week high remains $12.32, putting it -15.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.77. The company has a valuation of $11.6 Billion, with an average of 11.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZNGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.98 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.9%. Short interest in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw shorts transact 75.5 Million shares and set a 5.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.23, implying an increase of 24.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZNGA has been trading 40.85% off suggested target high and -15.49% from its likely low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zynga Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) shares are +29.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 485.71% against 29.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before falling -10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $712.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $721.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $518.13 Million and $627.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.5% before jumping 14.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.62% annually.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Zynga Inc. insiders hold 6.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.36% of the shares at 88.13% float percentage. In total, 664 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 92.51 Million shares (or 8.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $944.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 82.66 Million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $843.91 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28,963,124 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $285.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.3 Million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $239.83 Million.