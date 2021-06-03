Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 2,109,256 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $111.73, to imply a decline of -1.61% or -$1.83 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $208.11, putting it -86.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.31. The company has a valuation of $27.82 Billion, with an average of 3.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the last session, Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $119.6 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.73%, and -14.13% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.92%. Short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw shorts transact 21.38 Million shares and set a 6.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $181.22, implying an increase of 62.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110 and $235 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading 110.33% off suggested target high and -1.55% from its likely low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares are +3.64% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 235.3% this quarter before falling -45.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $611.7 Million and $656.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 107.9% before jumping 121.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 131.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders hold 9.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.92% of the shares at 119.92% float percentage. In total, 721 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.39 Million shares (or 20.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.72 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.05 Million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.56 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6,260,458 shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $814.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 Million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $542.69 Million.