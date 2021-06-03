Why Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s traded shares stood at 1,152,300 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.4, to imply an increase of 10.12% or $3.16 in intraday trading. The DSP share’s 52-week high remains $69.16, putting it -101.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.59. The company has a valuation of $2.03 Billion, with an average of 370.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 386.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42, implying an increase of 22.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSP has been trading 80.23% off suggested target high and -18.6% from its likely low.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 133.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

Viant Technology Inc. insiders hold 17.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108% of the shares at 130.88% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.13 Million shares (or 18.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.73 Million shares, or about 15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.24 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Baron Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,157,313 shares. This is just over 10.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 575Thousand, or 5% of the shares, all valued at about $30.41 Million.