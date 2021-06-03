Why Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares stood at 799,981 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.55, to imply an increase of 8.13% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The SURF share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -50.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +60% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.82. The company has a valuation of $400.41 Million, with an average of 824.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SURF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

After registering a 8.13% upside in the latest session, Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.39- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.86%, and 27.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.08%. Short interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw shorts transact 4.63 Million shares and set a 2.82 days time to cover.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Surface Oncology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares are -2.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -176.43% against 13.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.5% this quarter before jumping 7.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -83.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 179.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 9.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.81% of the shares at 60.76% float percentage. In total, 114 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 9.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with 2.95 Million shares, or about 6.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.97 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 4,074,979 shares. This is just over 9.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 885.27 Thousand, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $6.91 Million.