Why SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s traded shares stood at 1,581,702 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply an increase of 7.85% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SSY share’s 52-week high remains $7.62, putting it -141.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $21.87 Million, with an average of 610.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) trade information

After registering a 7.85% upside in the last session, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.32- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.67%, and 14.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.82%. Short interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) saw shorts transact 317.26 Million shares and set a 59.52 days time to cover.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Major holders

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. insiders hold 29.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.6% of the shares at 22.22% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 315.68 Thousand shares (or 4.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 162.77 Thousand shares, or about 2.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $442.72 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 57,952 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.6 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33Thousand, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $89.76 Thousand.