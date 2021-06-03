Why Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares stood at 1,062,990 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.18, to imply a decline of -5% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The MCRB share’s 52-week high remains $38.5, putting it -100.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $1.76 Billion, with an average of 540.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 891.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCRB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

After registering a -5% downside in the last session, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.53 this Friday, May 28, jumping 14.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.48%, and -7.83% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -21.71%. Short interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw shorts transact 7.11 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38, implying an increase of 98.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCRB has been trading 145.05% off suggested target high and 25.13% from its likely low.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seres Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) shares are -30.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.18% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -35.7% this quarter before falling -11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -34.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 9.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.42% of the shares at 102.74% float percentage. In total, 221 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.67 Million shares (or 16.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $302.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.28 Million shares, or about 13.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $252.86 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6,564,142 shares. This is just over 7.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.43 Million, or 4.83% of the shares, all valued at about $91.17 Million.