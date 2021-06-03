Why Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares stood at 688,873 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.84, to imply an increase of 2.85% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The REKR share’s 52-week high remains $25.38, putting it -134.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $444.38 Million, with an average of 886.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

After registering a 2.85% upside in the last session, Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.59 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.3%, and -53.77% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 34.32%. Short interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw shorts transact 3.97 Million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.83, implying an increase of 110.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.5 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REKR has been trading 139.85% off suggested target high and 61.44% from its likely low.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rekor Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) shares are +128.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.86% against 0.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -233.3% this quarter before jumping 76.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 182.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Rekor Systems, Inc. insiders hold 25.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.46% of the shares at 43.51% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arctis Global LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 4.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.31 Million shares, or about 3.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.17 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 835,069 shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 435.53 Thousand, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $3.51 Million.