Why India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s traded shares stood at 1,265,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The IGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.5, putting it -210.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $65.78 Million, with an average of 934.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.5 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.02%, and -9.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.05%. Short interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw shorts transact 2.25 Million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.05, implying an increase of 110.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.05 and $3.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGC has been trading 110.34% off suggested target high and 110.34% from its likely low.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital, Inc. insiders hold 15.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.78% of the shares at 12.78% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 910.97 Thousand shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd with 835.36 Thousand shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.5 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 689,122 shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 209Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $374.11 Thousand.