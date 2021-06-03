Why Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares stood at 1,691,186 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.6, to imply an increase of 17.89% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The APRN share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -167.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $101.09 Million, with an average of 393.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.93.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

After registering a 17.89% upside in the last session, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.83- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.95%, and -5.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.18%. Short interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw shorts transact 1.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 114.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRN has been trading 114.29% off suggested target high and 114.29% from its likely low.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares are -26.99% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1262.5% this quarter before jumping 9.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.84% of the shares at 39.92% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1Million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 564.16 Thousand shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.56 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 395,731 shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 167.48 Thousand, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about $936.19 Thousand.