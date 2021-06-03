Why Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 5,312,197 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $137.37, to imply a decline of -1.18% or -$1.64 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $146, putting it -6.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.15. The company has a valuation of $126.11 Billion, with an average of 10.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMAT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.77.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a -1.18% downside in the latest session, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $142.1 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.47%, and 3.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.37%. Short interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 10.83 Million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.13, implying an increase of 18.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $139 and $195 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAT has been trading 41.95% off suggested target high and 1.19% from its likely low.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares are +68.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.59% against 46.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 67% this quarter before jumping 44.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.88% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 0.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.3%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials, Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.85% of the shares at 83.16% float percentage. In total, 1994 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 76.3 Million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.59 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72.98 Million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.3 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25,755,298 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.22 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.3 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $1.58 Billion.