Why Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s traded shares stood at 4,880,047 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.91, to imply a decline of -10.03% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The AXU share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -20.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $417.22 Million, with an average of 949.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 940.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

After registering a -10.03% downside in the latest session, Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.34- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 12.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.85%, and -0.87% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.06%. Short interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) saw shorts transact 5.23 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.53, implying an increase of 21.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.68 and $4.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXU has been trading 46.05% off suggested target high and -7.9% from its likely low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alexco Resource Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are +35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 220% against 27.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 125% this quarter before jumping 122.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2686.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -341.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders hold 3.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.84% of the shares at 27.83% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 5.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 7.76 Million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.47 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7,286,207 shares. This is just over 5.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.6 Million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about $9.04 Million.