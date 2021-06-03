Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~8.96% year-to-date

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s traded shares stood at 3,127,016 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.54, to imply a decline of -3.23% or -$1.22 in intraday trading. The WY share’s 52-week high remains $41.68, putting it -14.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.53. The company has a valuation of $27.41 Billion, with an average of 5.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

After registering a -3.23% downside in the latest session, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.87 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and -7.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 8.96%. Short interest in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) saw shorts transact 10.08 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.56, implying an increase of 13.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WY has been trading 36.84% off suggested target high and -4.21% from its likely low.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weyerhaeuser Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shares are +30.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 160.47% against 38.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1072.7% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.54 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 Billion and $2.07 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 84.8% before jumping 23% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 176.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company has its next earnings report out between July 29 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weyerhaeuser Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.1%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

Weyerhaeuser Company insiders hold 0.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.29% of the shares at 84.46% float percentage. In total, 1218 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 115.33 Million shares (or 15.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.87 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 66.78 Million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.24 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 33,334,973 shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.12 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $708.15 Million.