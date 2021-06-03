Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) Stock Jumped 4.51% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR)’s traded shares stood at 2,832,825 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.63, to imply an increase of 8.18% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The WWR share’s 52-week high remains $14.5, putting it -213.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $149.72 Million, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WWR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) trade information

After registering a 8.18% upside in the last session, Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.74- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.22%, and 4.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.09%. Short interest in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) saw shorts transact 4.4 Million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150, implying an increase of 3139.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWR has been trading 3139.74% off suggested target high and 3139.74% from its likely low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 64.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR)’s Major holders

Westwater Resources, Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.91% of the shares at 11.94% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 4.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 787.76 Thousand shares, or about 2.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.23 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 238,514 shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 127.87 Thousand, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $686.68 Thousand.