Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) up 34.92% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares stood at 947,243 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply an increase of 7.32% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The VBLT share’s 52-week high remains $3.17, putting it -23.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.012. The company has a valuation of $152.82 Million, with an average of 320.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VBLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

After registering a 7.32% upside in the latest session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.65- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.97%, and 19.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.92%. Short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.33, implying an increase of 107.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBLT has been trading 172.37% off suggested target high and 55.64% from its likely low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are +83.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.18% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.4% this quarter before jumping 8.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -32.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $320Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $158Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders hold 19.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.1% of the shares at 27.61% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 800.81 Thousand shares (or 1.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 724.17 Thousand shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.45 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 200,000 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $400Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.87 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $49.75 Thousand.