Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~47.93% year-to-date

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s traded shares stood at 2,108,046 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.87, to imply a decline of -2.32% or -$0.9 in intraday trading. The URBN share’s 52-week high remains $41.95, putting it -10.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.41. The company has a valuation of $3.72 Billion, with an average of 3.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give URBN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the last session, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.92 this Wednesday, May 26, jumping 7.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.32%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.93%. Short interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw shorts transact 4.67 Million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.38, implying an increase of 9.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, URBN has been trading 32.03% off suggested target high and -7.58% from its likely low.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Urban Outfitters, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) shares are +38.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23500% against 37.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before falling -9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -62.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -99.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Urban Outfitters, Inc. insiders hold 38.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.06% of the shares at 116.39% float percentage. In total, 347 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.8 Million shares (or 8.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $327.41 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 6.33 Million shares, or about 6.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $235.31 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 1,995,610 shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 Million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about $72.23 Million.