Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) Stock Jumped 20.54% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s traded shares stood at 1,165,945 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.16, to imply an increase of 10.84% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The UUU share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -177.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $16.56 Million, with an average of 135.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UUU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

After registering a 10.84% upside in the last session, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.65- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 17.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.28%, and 20.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.91%. Short interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) saw shorts transact 233.36 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -331.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. insiders hold 10.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.69% of the shares at 20.97% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 110.5 Thousand shares (or 4.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $745.88 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with 73.51 Thousand shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $496.21 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 110,500 shares. This is just over 4.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $745.88 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.72 Thousand, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $160.12 Thousand.