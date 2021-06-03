Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) up 59.83% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 29.99% – Here’s What to Do Now

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares stood at 2,791,239 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.28, to imply a decline of -1.85% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The UAA share’s 52-week high remains $26.45, putting it -18.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.95. The company has a valuation of $9.2 Billion, with an average of 4.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Under Armour, Inc. (UAA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UAA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the latest session, Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.22 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.68%, and -7.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.99%. Short interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw shorts transact 16.83 Million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.44, implying an increase of 14.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAA has been trading 61.58% off suggested target high and -68.58% from its likely low.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Under Armour, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) shares are +36.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 219.23% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.1% this quarter before falling -69.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $1.21 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $707.64 Million and $1.43 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.6% before jumping 0.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -711.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour, Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.37% of the shares at 97.72% float percentage. In total, 618 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.71 Million shares (or 10.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $436.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.9 Million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $241.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,197,887 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.56 Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $78.24 Million.