Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) Have Surged 65.55% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s traded shares stood at 1,010,828 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply a decline of -2.38% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TMBR share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -196.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.665. The company has a valuation of $45.32 Million, with an average of 1.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

After registering a -2.38% downside in the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.32 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 6.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.13%, and -22.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.55%. Short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) saw shorts transact 4.2 Million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 875.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMBR has been trading 875.61% off suggested target high and 875.61% from its likely low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 14.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.98% of the shares at 4.67% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 102.13 Thousand shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $207.32 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87.03 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $176.67 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 44,100 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.79 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $58.43 Thousand.